Vietnam to share marine expertise with Andhra Pradesh

The delegation explained its expertise in aqua food processing to provide value addition and offered to share their knowledge with Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation, led by Pham Vu Hong, chairperson of People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province, Vietnam, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday. He also expressed willingness to share their expertise in marine production with the State.

The delegation explained its expertise in aqua food processing to provide value addition and offered to share their knowledge with Andhra Pradesh. It may be noted that a major part of aqua production from India goes to Vietnam for processing and value addition. The Vietnamese are experts in processing of fish, prawns and other marine products in addition to rice.

People’s Committee chairperson Pham Vu Hong (in pic with CM) said that they are ready to extend cooperation in processing of fish and rice. In return, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu agreed to extend cooperation in sharing knowledge in information technology (IT) and aqua food processing. 

