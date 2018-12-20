Home States Andhra Pradesh

White papers on progress in nine sectors soon 

The ruling TDP government is all set to release nine white papers on development programmes in the State during the past four-and-a-half years. 

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling TDP government is all set to release nine white papers on development programmes in the State during the past four-and-a-half years. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting with officials of Planning department at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

The government will release the white papers on progress achieved in education and health sectors, water resources management and irrigation projects, HRD, industries and employment opportunities, service sector, welfare and infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister said the State government, which   explained on bifurcation issues and challenges in the white papers released in 2014, will now focus on the progress achieved during the past four-and-a-half years of TDP rule. 

He said the nine white papers should be released, one every day, and they should be in Telugu language and distributed among people for a public debate during Janmabhoomi-Maavuru Grama Sabhas.

Naidu said the white papers to be released should also reveal the future target for the coming five years and should also reflect the ground realities. He said farmers’ income has doubled during the past four years.

The government  completed as many as 17 irrigation projects, while 14 more are ready for inauguration. Naidu directed the officials to explain the government’s welfare measures, including education, employment, marriage, housing, health, PDS, pension, Chandranna Bhima to benefit the poor. He directed the officials to prepare development plans at State, district, mandal and village level along with white papers to be placed before the people. 

N Chandrababu Naidu

