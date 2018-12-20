Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman, two kids brutally killed

In a gruesome incident, unidentified miscreants brutally murdered a woman and her two children by slitting open their throats in their house at Garladinne village on Wednesday.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:09 AM

Murder

Representational Image

By Express News Service

Police said that unidentified miscreants barged into the house of Boya Nallappa when he was out of home and brutally murdered his wife Meenakshi (25), son Nitish (3) and daughter Keerthi (1) by slitting their throats. 

The miscreants barged into the house to commit the murders after Nallappa left his house. 
The couple, the deceased Meenakshi and Nallappa belonged to different castes but they got married four years ago and had been living happily. However, the two families were at loggerheads over their marriage, villagers said.

Meanwhile, the triple murder sent panic waves in the village as it took place in the crowded MRO office area.

