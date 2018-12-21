Three restaurants come under scanner
The officials of Vigilance and Enforcement and Food Safety departments conducted surprise raids at Tandooriwala, Punjabi Grills and Bombay Restaurant here on Thursday.
Published: 21st December 2018 05:37 AM | Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:37 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: The officials of Vigilance and Enforcement and Food Safety departments conducted surprise raids at Tandooriwala, Punjabi Grills and Bombay Restaurant here on Thursday. The officials found that these restaurants have preserved biryani, chicken, fish and rice, which were cooked three days ago, in deep freezers. The vegetables used in cooking were found to be of poor quality.