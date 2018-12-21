ACB raids on account officer, family unearths assets worth crores 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Sleuths of ACB led by Vizianagaram ACB ASP Sheik Shakila Bhanu on Thursday conducted searches on the house of Pydi Nageswara Rao, a pay and accounts officer in the department, in Srikakulam, as well as on the houses of his family members at three other places on the allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The sleuths conducted searches in Srikakulam on the house of the accused officer as well as the houses of his family members at Pondur, Kintali and Totapalem.

The sleuths found immovable properties, including three plots measuring 333.33 square yards near Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district, plots measuring 357 square yards and 309 square yards at Venkatapuram panchayat. Similarly, a posh G plus 2 house in the name of his wife at KIMS hospital in Srikakulam, house sites, including 556.6 square yards at Seepannaidupeta, 164.63 square yard at Fazulbagpeta in Srikakulam, 352.92 square yards in Ampolu village of Gara mandal and 240 square yards at Fareedpeta panchayat in Etcherla mandal in Srikakulam district were found.

Similarly, agriculture lands of 24 cents at Edupugallu village of Kankipadu mandal in Krishna district, 40 cents at Santavuriti village of G Sigadam mandal, 1.18 acres at MM Puram of West Godavari district, 1.065 acres at Abotulapeta of G.Sigadam mandal in Srikakulam district were found during the raids.

Similarly about 725.99 square feet flat at Punadipadu village of Kankipadu mandal. He also has a hardware shop in the name of M/S Aditya Glass and Plywood. Besides the immovable assets, sleuths also found gold ornaments worth `22,37,438, silver ornaments weighing about 700 gram, household articles worth `4,09,025, bank balance of 3,83,474 and `2,45,440 cash in the house.

The accused officer was arrested and produced in the court.