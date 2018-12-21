Hyderabad High Court says CID has to bring Yeleru scam to logical end, reserves order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While reserving its orders in the Yeleru scam case, the full bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday said that the CID of Andhra Pradesh has to bring a logical end to the issue of irregularities that took place in respect of payment of compensation and land acquisition for constructing Yeleru canal in Visakhapatnam district.

When the matter came up for hearing before the full bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, Justice SV Bhatt and Justice M Seetharama Murti, AP public prosecutor Posani Venkateswarlu submitted that the previous enquiry into the case was conducted as per the court order and under its supervision. The State government is ready to have an appropriate investigation into the case if the court passes necessary orders in that regard, he added.

Advocate MV Rajaram, appearing for the accused Peela Pothinaidu and others, contended that the district judge has no power to hear and lodge complaint in the concerned court under Section 340 of the CrPC. In fact, the High Court had passed an order on September 27, 2002, declaring that the district judge has no power, and it was final. Once it was held that the district court has no power, it was not proper to empower the principal junior civil judge to hear and lodge complaint, he added and urged the bench to set aside the cases registered by the Anakapalli additional munsiff magistrate court.

During the course of hearing, the bench enquired about the total amount involved in respect of payment of compensation. In reply, the petitioners’ counsel said that it was over `11 crore. Except for the amount paid in the initial stages, the remaining amount was safe in the bank accounts, he added.Venkateswarlu told the court that the High Court had earlier quashed the orders passed appointing the district judge as enquiry officer under section 340 CrPC. Under this section, the High Court or the officer appointed by the court could hear and lodge complaint.

In this regard, the High Court has to decide who should enquire the issue, he said and added that the government would obey the court orders in causing enquiry into the issue. The scam broke out in 1996 when allegations were made against the court staff and others for large scale irregularities in payment of land compensation. In 1998, the then CB-CID conducted enquiry and submitted a report to the High Court. In the light of delivery of contradictory judgments, the matter was now referred to the three-judge bench for hearing.