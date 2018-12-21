Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoists’ letter creates flutter, DSP terms it fake

The letter also revealed that Bommireddy Venkatanarayana, Bommireddy Narayana, Gobburi Narasimha Rao and others were involved in land encroachment at Mannemvari Kunta. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: People’s War High Command has reportedly released a letter giving stern warning against local political leaders for encroaching the lands allotted to poor at Mannemvari Kunta in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district. The Maoist outfit told the people’s representatives to give back the encroached lands to the poor. It is learnt that the people’s representatives have encroached the lands by creating fake documents.

The letter also revealed that Bommireddy Venkatanarayana, Bommireddy Narayana, Gobburi Narasimha Rao and others were involved in land encroachment at Mannemvari Kunta. The Maoists asked Dachepalli MPP and Mannemvari Kunta village president to take steps to handover the lands to the rightful owners. 

Gurazala DSP KVVNV Prasad said the letter was not written by Maoists but by some locals to gain publicity. He said that they have launched a probe into the alleged land encroachment and to nab those who had written the letter. He said that the letter was handwritten and it has no letterhead.

Maoists letter

