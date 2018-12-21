Home States Andhra Pradesh

NDA playing communal card: CPI national secretary K Narayana

Published: 21st December 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   CPI national secretary K Narayana has alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is trying to destroy communal harmony in the country by raking up communal feelings in various sections of society by encouraging blind beliefs, religious feelings, gender disparities and prejudices. “To benefit from the ‘Sabarimala’ issue, the Sangh Partivar outfits and their affiliated bodies tried a lot to destabilize the Left Front government in Kerala.

The BJP and its affiliated wings have been indulging in mud slinging on the Left Front government when it has been implementing the Supreme Court order over the entry of women devotees to Sabarimala temple,” said Narayana. Narayana was speaking at the ongoing CPI national council (NC) meetings here. On Thursday, the second day, the NC passed four resolutions, including the one on supporting the two-day general strike from January 8, called by the JAC of central trade unions and independent federations, against the NDA government’s anti-working class policies.

The meet also demanded release of journalist Kishore Chand in Manipur, detained under the NSA, and demanded statehood to the union territory of Puducherry. It also supported the three-day strike by 4,00,000 defence civilian employees against the Centre.

