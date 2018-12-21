Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notification on separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh likely in 2-3 days

The notification for bifurcation of common High Court between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states will be issued in the next two to three days.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court | Express Photo Service

Andhra Pradesh High Court | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The notification for bifurcation of common High Court between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states will be issued in the next two to three days. This was informed by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad  to TRS MPs in Delhi on Thursday. Division of the High Court is one of the issue that the TRS MPs have taken up seriously with the Centre. A delegation of TRS MPs called on Union Law Minister two days ago on the HC division issue and met the minister again on Thursday. ​

They were assured that the Presidential notification will be issued in a day or two to facilitate bifurcation of the existing HC, according to TRS MP B Vinod Kumar. Vinod Kumar told TNIE over phone said that the Union Minister assured that the notification for bifurcation would be issued in the next two to three days, after getting nod from the President.Meanwhile, the TRS MPs requested Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to release pending funds under special assistance to backward districts in the State.

They recalled that the release of funds to the nine erstwhile districts in the State were eligible for special assistance, as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.  However, one instalment  of `450 crore was pending release from the Central government for the erstwhile nine backward districts of the state, the MPs told Jaitley. “We are looking forward for a positive action on this,” Nizamabad Kavitha said later. 

The MPs also called on Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and reiterated their demand to set up railway coach factory in Warangal and urged to complete the pending railway projects and release of funds for survey of new railway lines. Responding positively to their demands, Piyush Goyal congratulated the TRS MPs for the party’s victory in the recent Assembly elections. 

Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy requested Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to sanction synthetic athletic track for Mahbubnagar. “We have submitted proposals under Khelo India Scheme for establishing a synthetic athletic track of 400 metres (8-lane) and synthetic football ground on the premises of main stadium in Mahbubnagar district. The proposal was approved by the officials. Please expedite the process and release grants under Khelo India Scheme for the athletic track,” Jithender Reddy requested the Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra pradesh High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp