Notification on separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh likely in 2-3 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The notification for bifurcation of common High Court between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states will be issued in the next two to three days. This was informed by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to TRS MPs in Delhi on Thursday. Division of the High Court is one of the issue that the TRS MPs have taken up seriously with the Centre. A delegation of TRS MPs called on Union Law Minister two days ago on the HC division issue and met the minister again on Thursday. ​

They were assured that the Presidential notification will be issued in a day or two to facilitate bifurcation of the existing HC, according to TRS MP B Vinod Kumar. Vinod Kumar told TNIE over phone said that the Union Minister assured that the notification for bifurcation would be issued in the next two to three days, after getting nod from the President.Meanwhile, the TRS MPs requested Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to release pending funds under special assistance to backward districts in the State.

They recalled that the release of funds to the nine erstwhile districts in the State were eligible for special assistance, as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, one instalment of `450 crore was pending release from the Central government for the erstwhile nine backward districts of the state, the MPs told Jaitley. “We are looking forward for a positive action on this,” Nizamabad Kavitha said later.

The MPs also called on Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and reiterated their demand to set up railway coach factory in Warangal and urged to complete the pending railway projects and release of funds for survey of new railway lines. Responding positively to their demands, Piyush Goyal congratulated the TRS MPs for the party’s victory in the recent Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy requested Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to sanction synthetic athletic track for Mahbubnagar. “We have submitted proposals under Khelo India Scheme for establishing a synthetic athletic track of 400 metres (8-lane) and synthetic football ground on the premises of main stadium in Mahbubnagar district. The proposal was approved by the officials. Please expedite the process and release grants under Khelo India Scheme for the athletic track,” Jithender Reddy requested the Minister.