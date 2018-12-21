Official apathy takes a toll on cattle health

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every year Hyderabad witnesses the Sadar festival where well-oiled sturdy bulls (male buffaloes) are put on display, attracting attention of everyone from politicians to the common folk. However, the suffering that buffaloes and cows undergo daily at the hands of dairy farmers in the city has failed to attract attention of state government, policymakers and even NGOs.

Being cramped in tiny sheds without ventilation, lack of hygiene, rare usage of disinfectants for cleaning, lack of green fodder, missing vaccination schedule, abandoning of calves, lack of de-ticking and de-worming and a complete lack of adherence to prescribed standards on provision of space, drains and proper manger in cattle sheds are some of the common issues.

In a first-of-its-kind study conducted in the city, titled ‘Housing and healthcare management practices dairy farmers in urban and peri-urban areas of the State’ by PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University, highlights the poor conditions cattle in Hyderabad are subjected to by dairy farmers.

For the study, the researchers surveyed 50 dairy farmers each in the city.

The most glaring findings is 84% dairy farmers in Hyderabad do not provide satisfactory space to the cattle in the cattle shed giving rise to the infamous term, “cattle class”. When contacted, Prof Rajanna Neeradi, Livestock production and management department, PVNR Telangana Veterinary University pointed out, as per prescribed standards each buffalo in a stable must be provided 4 square metres area and in case of a cow, it should be 3.5 sqm. “Between each animal about 1.5 m space should be provided. Behind each animal there should be a drain for flowing out of urine and manger should be at least 30 cm wide,” he added.