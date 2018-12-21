Tax waiver to coop sugar factories in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee met under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday took some crucial decisions to strengthen the cooperative sugar factories. Apart from deciding to waive sugarcane purchase tax to a tune of Rs 272.33 crore, the committee also gave nod to five cooperative sugar factories to avail loan to a tune of Rs 169 crore under working capital from National Cooperative Development Corporation. The State government will give guarantee for the loans.

The amount to be taken as loan will be utilised for clearing the pending bills of farmers as well as wages of employees of Chodavaram, Tandava, Etikoppaka and Bhimsingh sugar factories.

The government has already released Rs 30 crore to Anakapalli sugar factory for clearing dues to farmers. The Cabinet sub-committee approved to release Rs 5 crore for sugarcane purchase. Managements of private sugar factories are yet to pay Rs 69.70 crore to government towards sugarcane purchase tax. But, the Group of Ministers provided one time settlement for private firms to pay Rs 20 crore.