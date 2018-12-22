Home States Andhra Pradesh

109 Extension Officer Grade-I​ officer posts

The candidates aged between 18 years and 42 years are eligible to apply for these posts. 

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in AP Women’s Development and Child Welfare Subordinate Service across the State.

The notification had been announced for 109 posts, of which 100 posts are fresh vacancies and nine are the carry forwards from the earlier notification. Students with BSc and other graduation degrees are eligible for these posts.

