15 country-made explosives found under YSRC leader’s car

The incident took place when the TDP MLA and other leaders of the party were scheduled to attend a village festival, Poleramma Jatara, in a few days. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police on Friday found 15 country-made explosives hidden under a car at Manchikallu village of Rentachintala mandal. They said the car belonged to local YSRC leader Y Narasimha Rao, a relative of TDP Gurajala MLA Y Srinivasa Rao.

The police said the bombs were discovered during regular inspections and that the YSRC leader has since been arrested. Later, Macherla MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy, from the YSRCP, protested before the local police station and the DSP’s office demanding Narasimha Rao’s immediate release.

He alleged TDP leaders had placed the bombs under the car. The Macherla MLA also said the police registered the case without conducting investigation and demanded a proper inquiry to catch the real culprits. Other leaders Y Muralidhara Reddy, K Venkateswarlu, S Gandhi and Ch Narayana also took part.

