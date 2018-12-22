Home States Andhra Pradesh

Big relief for AgriGold victims as HC orders Haailand auction

When the Cabinet meeting was underway, officials informed Chief Minister Naidu about the HC ruling on Haailand auction.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to the depositors of AgriGold company, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the SBI consortium to initiate steps for auction of the prime Haailand property of AgriGold in Guntur district of AP by taking into consideration Rs 600 crore as the minimum price and to issue necessary auction notice for the same. All the bids received in response to the auction notice should not be opened, but be placed before the court in sealed covers and the bids would be opened by the court on February 8, the bench said.

The bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association and others seeking CBI probe into AgriGold scam and return of the depositors’ monies. It asked the managements of AgriGold and Haailand to bring the interested parties willing to participate in the auction before the court. As for other AgriGold properties, the bench said that it would finalise their minimum prices during the next hearing of the case.

On the occasion, the bench ordered for return of `7 crore out of the total `10 crore deposited before the court by the Subhash Chandra Foundation of Essel-Zee Group, which had come forward earlier to take over the company. The bench said that the remaining `3 crore would be deposited in the AgriGold depositors’ account.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for SBI consortium told the court that it has fixed `503 crore as minimum price for Haailand property, while the Subhash Chandra Foundation had earlier fixed it at `550 crore, and urged the court to fix a price based on the two prices. When the bench sought the opinion of the AP Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, he said that the price could be fixed at `550 crore. When the depositors’ counsel said that they have no objection to the said prices, the bench finalised the minimum price as Rs 600 crore for auction of Haailand.

Responding to the plea of counsel Sridharan, appearing for Arka Leisure and Entertainments Private Limited belonging to the management of Haailand, the bench granted permission for withdrawal of petition filed earlier challenging the auction of subject property by the banks under the SARFAESI Act. Later, the bench posted the matter to next week for further hearing.

When the Cabinet meeting was underway, officials informed Chief Minister Naidu about the HC ruling on Haailand auction. “The government is ready to hold auction of AgriGold assets before February 8,’’ he said and asked the officials to take up the issue of auctioning of the remaining AgriGold assets  at the earliest so as to give relief to the victims. 

Govt ready to auction AgriGold assets: CM
The government is ready to hold auction of AgriGold assets before February 8, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said 
on Friday 

