Cabinet okays promotion for 2,585 police constables

 The long wait of police constables in the State for promotions will come to an end soon.

Published: 22nd December 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long wait of police constables in the State for promotions will come to an end soon. The State Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to promote as many as 2,585 constables including 566 head constables immediately.

All the 2,585 posts will be created in addition to the existing staff in the respective categories. According to the Cabinet decision, 2019 police constables will be promoted as head constables and 566 head constables will get the rank of assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) based on their eligibility. “This is the first time in the history of AP Police that promotions are being given in such a big way. The long pending issue of seniority and promotions was addressed.

The promotions will result in the increase in the number of head constables to 8,720. Similarly, the numbers of ASIs will increase from 2,462 to 3,028,” said an official from the DGP office. 

