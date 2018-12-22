College denies faking faculty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD: Some private engineering colleges in city are allegedly enlisting the services of faculty members from Hyderabad to get through the inspection conducted by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Founder of All India Private Colleges Employees Union (AIPCEU) M Karthik has complained to the State government, JNTU (Kakinada), and other officials concerned alleging that Dasari Jhansi Rani (DJR) College of Engineering & Technology brought 20 faculty members from its colleges in Hyderabad to cover up the shortage of teaching staff in its local campus during the AICTE inspection.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthik said, “At around 3 am, 20 faculty members of Hyderabad’s DRK institutions, were brought to city college. This way they are cheating the government, students and parents. We have complained to higher officials seeking action against the college.”

However, the college management denied the allegations. Speaking to TNIE in Hyderabad, Vijay Prasad, Vice Principal of DJR College of Engineering said, “The person who has filed the complaint is working against us. In fact, we sacked him for his misbehavior. All the staff and faculty who are working with us have Aadhaar linkage and there is no scope for cheating.

Now and then, faculty members do come from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and vice versa for various programmes. Faking faculty is highly impossible as we sent the list to AICTE for 2017-18 batch long back. We cannot edit that either and this is AICTE surprise visit, as we requested permission for 2019-20 batch.”

