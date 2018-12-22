Home States Andhra Pradesh

College denies faking faculty

Now and then, faculty members do come from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and vice versa for various programmes.

Published: 22nd December 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

AICTE. (Photo | aicte-india.org)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD: Some private engineering colleges in city are allegedly enlisting the services of faculty members from Hyderabad to get through the inspection conducted by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). 

Founder of All India Private Colleges Employees Union (AIPCEU) M Karthik has complained to the State government, JNTU (Kakinada), and other officials concerned alleging that Dasari Jhansi Rani (DJR) College of Engineering & Technology brought 20 faculty members from its colleges in Hyderabad to cover up the shortage of teaching staff in its local campus during the AICTE inspection.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthik said, “At around 3 am, 20 faculty members of Hyderabad’s DRK institutions, were brought to city college. This way they are cheating the government, students and parents. We have complained to higher officials seeking action against the college.”

However, the college management denied the allegations. Speaking to TNIE in Hyderabad, Vijay Prasad, Vice Principal of DJR College of Engineering said, “The person who has filed the complaint is working against us. In fact, we sacked him for his misbehavior. All the staff and faculty who are working with us have Aadhaar linkage and there is no scope for cheating.

Now and then, faculty members do come from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and vice versa for various programmes. Faking faculty is highly impossible as we sent the list to AICTE for 2017-18 batch long back. We cannot edit that either and this is AICTE surprise visit, as we requested permission for 2019-20 batch.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Council of Technical Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp