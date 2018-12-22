Hyderabad High Court asks civic chief to file counter-affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court pulled up Gudivada municpal commissioner for his failure to remove unauthorised flexes and cutouts that were erected within the civic body’s limits. On Friday, it directed the official to file a detailed counter-affidavit explaining the steps taken as per guidelines specified under the Environment Protection Act.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, municipal commissioner Samuel appeared before the bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt dealing with the PIL filed by one YV Murali Krishna.

The commissioner was suggested to act as per the law and not as per directions from the local leaders, and was ordered to reappear before the bench on December 27, the next date of hearing on the case. Earlier, it had directed the district collector and division DSP to take steps for removal of all unauthorised flexes and submit a report.