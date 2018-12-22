Home States Andhra Pradesh

KE Krishna Murthy seeks collector’s report on ryot begging to pay ‘bribe’ 

Krishna Murthy, who hails from Kurnool district, was unhappy at the development in the Revenue department.

Published: 22nd December 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra dy chief minister K E Krishna Murthy (Right) (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: State Revenue Minister and Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy sought a report from Collector S Satyanarayana on the allegations of farmer M Venkateswarlu alias Raju begging at Velugodu mandal headquarters, in Kurnool, to raise money for paying bribes to officials.

Following the sensational news of Raju begging to pay bribes to officials, the district administration convened an internal meeting, on Friday. Revenue officials, along with their association’s representatives at Velugodu met relatives of the farmer.

According sources, District Collector S Satyanarayana and Joint Collector Pathan Setty Ravi Subhash held a meeting with revenue officials and asked them to resolve the issue by taking land records prior to 1954 as authentic. Krishna Murthy, who hails from Kurnool district, was unhappy at the development in the Revenue department.

Speaking to TNIE, District Revenue Association president Rajasekhar Babu said that the farmer had no land at all as per the records. “He is creating a nuisance to bring disrepute to the department. The revenue has no jurisdiction and the officers are upright who go by the rule book,” Rajasekhar Babu added.

He said the association was mulling the possibility of slapping a defamation case against the farmer. He clarified that the farmer’s grandfather had 23 acres, which was further divided among the family members. “Raju had sold 7.95 acres and gave another 2 acres for cultivation to tenant farmers,” the official said.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party Kurnool parliamentary president BY Ramaiah criticised the ruling party leaders and activists saying they were in the business of creating false land records and usurping them in connivance with revenue officials. He demanded an immediate response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KE Krishna Murthy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp