Maoists warn of action against officials

GUNTUR: A letter, purportedly by Communist Party of India (Maoist) members of Palnadu region, was found in Batrupalem of Dachepalli mandal on Friday.

In the letter, the Maoists demanded immediate closure of liquor belt shops functioning in the region and warned local leaders to vacate the encroached lands that were allotted to the poor. They further said staff of the tahsildar’s office sought bribe of Rs 20,000 per acre for uploading of its particulars and rectification of errors in the official website. They threatened of severe action against such employees.

The letter also demanded the staff to return the amount taken as bribe. The police said they were examining the letter and started an investigation into the same. In a similar incident on Thursday, the People’s War High Command had released a letter and threatened the leaders to vacate the encroached lands; cops later claimed it as fake. “Police has started a thorough probe after these incidents,” Gurajala DSP KVVSV Prasad said.

Vacate encroached lands, leaders told

