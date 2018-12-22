Take membership drive seriously: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections to the State Assembly just a few months away, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday made it clear that he will be harsh in dealing with party leaders who take the party’s membership drive and Grama Darshini programme lightly.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu

inaugurates Chaitanya Ratham

at Praja Vedika in Vijayawada

on Friday I Express

“You should all remember that you are here because of the party. You became ministers and got elected as MLAs due to the efforts of activists and support of the people. You should keep it in mind. Don’t ignore people and party or else you will have no job,’’ Naidu warned his party members.

Stating that he was collecting public opinion about the performance of leaders, he said that all kinds of reports are being evaluated. He assured that he will put the right people in the right place at the right time. He insisted that he wanted the leaders to be available in the villages for the people, which is crucial for success in politics.

Expressing dissapointment over taking up the party membership drive in a tardy manner in certain districts, he felt that leaders should win over people by effectively implementing welfare schemes.

Addressing the party leaders during the coordination committee meeting held at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli near here on Friday, Naidu announced that the next six months will be an election emergency. He was angry at some leaders for ignoring party activities.

“How is it possible to tackle all things by just sitting at home,’’ he pointed out and made it clear that he would be taking serious action against the leaders who did not participate in important activities like membership drive. Directing the party leaders to explain about development and welfare measures being taken up by his government during the past four-and-a-half years, he said there are about 30 lakh houses constructed at a cost of `83,000 crore in the State for the benefit of 30 lakh families. The CM said pension is being distributed to 50 lakh people and ration to 1.2 crore families.

Several reforms are being introduced in Education and Medical departments, he said.Even as the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asserted that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof, the Chief Minister, however, said that everyone has the right to know whom they have voted for. People have no faith in EVMs even today.

Such a situation should not arise in democracy and it should be debated in public. Later, speaking to media, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said that the CM was displeased as the district-level coordination is lacking.