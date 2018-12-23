APSFL to instal 550 RLVD cams to catch traffic violators 

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Next time you jump a red light or drive above the speed limit, beware as you will be slapped with a fine for the violation of traffic rules. Close to 550 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras with automatic numberplate recognition feature are set to be installed across all the cities and towns in the State.

The cameras, which can automatically detect traffic rule violations by motorists and generate e-challans, are expected to be ready by next month.

“We are in the process of installing RLVD cameras in close to 550 locations in the major cities and towns. The locations have already been identified. We are targeting to complete the work by January. The RLVD cameras will help in effective enforcement of the traffic rules,” AS Dinesh Kumar, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Ltd (APSFL), which is implementing the project, told TNIE.He further explained that the initiative will be further scaled up to all the urban local bodies (ULBs) in a phased manner.

“We are planning to instal over 1,200 RLVD cameras in all the ULBs in the State,” he added.

The APSFL is coordinating with the district administrations and the State police to have the traffic signals installed, wherever required, in the identified locations. The RLVD cameras have proved to be effective in the enforcement of traffic rules without the presence of policemen. Cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam already have RLVD cameras installed, albeit at very limited traffic junctions.

The cameras capture the image of the vehicle and its number plate, when the motorist commits a traffic rule violation. The e-challan will be sent to the address of vehicle owner as per the registration certificate.

The initiative will help in evidence-based enforcement of traffic rules without any interaction between the violator and the traffic police.