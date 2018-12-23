Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bench and Bar should work hand in hand, says Justice Radhakrishnan

All courts are just like the Uttara Dwara Darshan (the holy north gate entrance of a temple) which are to be opened on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and there justice is equal to all.

Justice Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All courts are just like the Uttara Dwara Darshan (the holy north gate entrance of a temple) which are to be opened on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and there justice is equal to all. One should give such respect to the courts, said Justice TB Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of  the Hyderabad High Court. He arrived here on Saturday to deliver the ‘Sri DV Subba Rao Memorial Lecture’, organised by the Centre for Policy Studies. 

Justice Radhakrishnan paid rich tributes to multifaceted talents of Subba Rao. “I took part in some meetings with Subba Rao and I was surprised to know that Subba Rao had played a key role in various fields. Subba Rao was chairman of Bar Council of India and mayor of Visakhapatnam and a well-known cricket lover.

A good administrator, he also headed many spiritual and devotional organisations. He was a great advocate and an intellectual who served the country in various fields and in various capacities. All the present and young advocates should take him as an inspiration,” said Radhakrishnan. On courts and judgements, trials and evidences, Radhakrishnan tried to explain them in spiritual terms.

He said that the Bench and the Bar are not at all different and they must move with a good internal coordination to run the show. Similarly, justice and judgement are also not different from each other and both should move with coordination. On justice and judgement relations, Radhakrishnan said that human values and truth must play the role of bonding agents.

Advocates must always fight for justice to their clients by establishing truth of the cases and to bring out the relationship between crime and accused which will ultimately increase their reputation even among judges, said Radhakrishnan. 

On this occasion, the organisers screened some important facets of Subba Rao’s life which received good applause. National Law University, Bengaluru, Vice-Chancellor Prof R Venkata Rao, Hyderabad High Court Justice DV Somayajulu, along with a large number of local advocates, judicial staff, students and others attended the lecture. 

