Chandrababu can’t influence national politics: Ram Madhav

SRIKAKULAM: BJP national secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu finally reached the position from where he had started his political journey. Commenting on the alliance of TDP with the Congress, he said with the failure of Mahakutami in Telangana, Naidu can no longer influence national politics.

Speaking to reporters after the party’s North Coastal districts meeting at Vizianagaram, Ram Madhav said even Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed Federal Front would not have any impact on national politics. Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit AP on January 6 to build confidence among the people on the party.

To cover up the failures of his government in the State, Naidu is blaming the BJP, he added.Instead of concentrating on development of the State, Naidu is running the government only for the sake of corruption, the BJP national secretary said and assured that the Centre would extend all support for development of the State.

Foundation-stone for the proposed Tribal University would be laid very soon in the district. Ram Madhav said, “To strengthen the party from the grass roots level, we have been organising party meetings in all districts.

The upcoming elections are very crucial for the party. We are planning to announce the railway zone for Visakhapatnam before the elections.’’ BJP MPs and MLAs from Visakhapatnam were present.