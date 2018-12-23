Home States Andhra Pradesh

 IGST anomaly cost State Rs 1,000 crore: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also stated that the ad hoc settlement of IGST amount for 2018-19 year should also be released without delay.

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh has lost Rs 1,000 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal due to procedural lapses in the disbursement of IGST amount to States, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has urged the GST Council to do the needful to fix the anomaly. 

Participating in the 31st GST Council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, Yanamala expressed concern that only 42 per cent of the IGST balance amount of Rs one lakh crore lying as on March 31,  2018 was distributed to the States as per the Finance Commission devolution formula after putting the entire amount in the Consolidated Fund of India. “They should have deposited only Rs 50,000 crore in the Consolidated Fund of India and devolved Rs 21,000 crore to the States. 

The remaining amount of Rs 50,000 crore should have been directly distributed to the States. Thus, the States should have got Rs 71,000 crore instead of Rs 42000 crore. The Centre got Rs 29,000 crore extra and the States got less amount,’’ he pointed out.

He also stated that the ad hoc settlement of IGST amount for 2018-19 year should also be released without delay. The State is expected to get about Rs 500 crore from this. Asserting that AP achieved very good revenues in the current year and occupied top position among bigger States by exceeding the projected GST revenue growth by 2%, he, however, expressed concern that though AP is doing well, it is not sufficient to meet its expenditure needs. Stating that the finalisation of tax rates of goods and services is the domain of the GST Council, he felt that the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the tax rates of 99 per cent of the items would be brought to 18% or below under GST is not appropriate. 

The Centre should submit its proposals to the GST Council for finalising tax rates, he said.On the proposal of changing the structure of the authority for advance ruling, Yanamala opposed the proposal to centralise this authority and stated that the existing State level body should continue. Mechanism to resolve conflicting rulings may however be worked out.

The minister supported the proposal to reduce tax on commodities like computer monitors and TVs up to 32 inches, power banks, digital cameras, video camera recorders, retreaded rubber tyres and gear boxes in agro machinery industry, retro wheel attachments for carriages of physically challenged people from 28% to 18%.

IGST GST Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

