Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter-state red sanders smuggler among three held

The police arrested an inter-state red sanders smuggler Nayaz Khan and his two accomplices and seized 176 red sanders logs worth `5 crore and Renault Duster car from them. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Inter-state red sanders smuggler arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested an inter-state red sanders smuggler Nayaz Khan and his two accomplices and seized 176 red sanders logs worth Rs 5 crore and Renault Duster car from them.

Disclosing the details to the media here on Saturday, Additional SP (Operations) B Lakshminarayana said acting on a tip-off, police arrested smuggler Pathan Navaz Khan alias Rafi (35) from Navodaya Colony Cross Road at Aakepadu village and seized six red sanders logs which were being transported in a car. The accused hails from Katigenahalli village in Karnataka State.

During the interrogation, Navaz Khan revealed information about red sanders logs which were hidden at Kambalipura village in Bangalore rural. 

The police teams, led by Rajampet Rural CI P Narasimhulu, SIs N Vara Prasad and P Mahesh, conducted raids at a godown at Kambalipura and arrested inter-state smuggler Nayaz Khan (37) and Sk Nazir Basha (48) and seized 170 red sanders logs worth Rs5 crore.

SP Abhishek Mohanthy appreciated the police personnel and Task Force for nabbing the notorious smuggler and his accomplices. He said that Nayaz Khan owns a house at Kambalipura which is worth `2 crore. Several cases were registered against him in Tirupati and Chittoor.

Criminal antecedents
Nayaz Khan started his career as an electrician
Nayaz amassed huge wealth by transporting over 100 tonnes of red sanders logs from Tirupati, Chittoor, and Kadapa to other states
The police invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Nayaz
Since 2013 
He along with his brother-in-law Nazir alias Chancha started smuggling red sanders logs
Over 70 cases were registered against Nazir, of which 
44 were registered in Kadapa district alone

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
red sanders smuggler Nayaz Khan Andhra Pradesh Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp