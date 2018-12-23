Inter-state red sanders smuggler among three held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested an inter-state red sanders smuggler Nayaz Khan and his two accomplices and seized 176 red sanders logs worth Rs 5 crore and Renault Duster car from them.

Disclosing the details to the media here on Saturday, Additional SP (Operations) B Lakshminarayana said acting on a tip-off, police arrested smuggler Pathan Navaz Khan alias Rafi (35) from Navodaya Colony Cross Road at Aakepadu village and seized six red sanders logs which were being transported in a car. The accused hails from Katigenahalli village in Karnataka State.

During the interrogation, Navaz Khan revealed information about red sanders logs which were hidden at Kambalipura village in Bangalore rural.

The police teams, led by Rajampet Rural CI P Narasimhulu, SIs N Vara Prasad and P Mahesh, conducted raids at a godown at Kambalipura and arrested inter-state smuggler Nayaz Khan (37) and Sk Nazir Basha (48) and seized 170 red sanders logs worth Rs5 crore.

SP Abhishek Mohanthy appreciated the police personnel and Task Force for nabbing the notorious smuggler and his accomplices. He said that Nayaz Khan owns a house at Kambalipura which is worth `2 crore. Several cases were registered against him in Tirupati and Chittoor.

Criminal antecedents

Nayaz Khan started his career as an electrician

Nayaz amassed huge wealth by transporting over 100 tonnes of red sanders logs from Tirupati, Chittoor, and Kadapa to other states

The police invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Nayaz

Since 2013

He along with his brother-in-law Nazir alias Chancha started smuggling red sanders logs

Over 70 cases were registered against Nazir, of which

44 were registered in Kadapa district alone