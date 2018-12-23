Home States Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu has a strategy to keep flock together

Sources said the Chief Minister will first declare the candidates in at least 30-odd constituencies, where there is no competition for tickets within the party. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

CM N Chandrababu Naidu along with TDP leaders at the Dharma Porata Deeksha in Srikakulam on Saturday I Express

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had announced that he would declare the names of the party candidates for Assembly constituencies at the earliest and dropped enough hints of refusing tickets to non-performing MLAs. However, it is learnt that the TDP boss has decided to keep the names of many candidates under wraps till the beginning of the election process so as to prevent leaders from switching loyalties to other parties in case of denial of tickets.

Sources said the Chief Minister will first declare the candidates in at least 30-odd constituencies, where there is no competition for tickets within the party. 

“As per the indications within the party, candidates for those constituencies where the party is sure of victory and where there are no internal bickering among the party leaders will be announced first. The names of the candidates for the remaining constituencies will be announced in a phased manner after sorting out differences, if any, among the party leaders,’’ a senior TDP leader told TNIE.

The leader says Naidu has already assured tickets to some leaders in the constituencies being represented by the opposition YSR Congress and also completed the exercise of finalising candidates for more than 50 constituencies. 

He says after getting feedback from various sources on efficiency of leaders in the constituency level, the Chief Minister will take a final call. But, Naidu is expected to reveal the names of candidates for some constituencies now, the leader said, adding that for those constituencies where there are more aspirants, the process will be delayed so as to prevent leaders from crossing over to other parties.

“Usually, Naidu keeps his cards close to his chest and declares the names of the candidates at the last moment. There are even instances of candidates getting party B Forms on the last date of filing nominations. But, this time around, he may prefer to complete the exercise early and is contemplating to declare the candidates before the election commission issues notification. But, we are of the view that despite beginning the process of announcing candidates in advance, it will continue till the last days of filing nominations,” another senior leader said.

Stating that there are advantages in announcing candidates early, another leader said though it will enable the candidates to take up hectic campaign, it will also become a financial burden for candidates.

In Telangana State, when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his decision to dissolve the Assembly and seek re-election, he declared the names of party candidates very early giving them good amount of time to campaign, and the gambit proved a success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp