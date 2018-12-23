N Chandrababu Naidu has a strategy to keep flock together

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had announced that he would declare the names of the party candidates for Assembly constituencies at the earliest and dropped enough hints of refusing tickets to non-performing MLAs. However, it is learnt that the TDP boss has decided to keep the names of many candidates under wraps till the beginning of the election process so as to prevent leaders from switching loyalties to other parties in case of denial of tickets.

Sources said the Chief Minister will first declare the candidates in at least 30-odd constituencies, where there is no competition for tickets within the party.

“As per the indications within the party, candidates for those constituencies where the party is sure of victory and where there are no internal bickering among the party leaders will be announced first. The names of the candidates for the remaining constituencies will be announced in a phased manner after sorting out differences, if any, among the party leaders,’’ a senior TDP leader told TNIE.

The leader says Naidu has already assured tickets to some leaders in the constituencies being represented by the opposition YSR Congress and also completed the exercise of finalising candidates for more than 50 constituencies.

He says after getting feedback from various sources on efficiency of leaders in the constituency level, the Chief Minister will take a final call. But, Naidu is expected to reveal the names of candidates for some constituencies now, the leader said, adding that for those constituencies where there are more aspirants, the process will be delayed so as to prevent leaders from crossing over to other parties.

“Usually, Naidu keeps his cards close to his chest and declares the names of the candidates at the last moment. There are even instances of candidates getting party B Forms on the last date of filing nominations. But, this time around, he may prefer to complete the exercise early and is contemplating to declare the candidates before the election commission issues notification. But, we are of the view that despite beginning the process of announcing candidates in advance, it will continue till the last days of filing nominations,” another senior leader said.

Stating that there are advantages in announcing candidates early, another leader said though it will enable the candidates to take up hectic campaign, it will also become a financial burden for candidates.

In Telangana State, when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his decision to dissolve the Assembly and seek re-election, he declared the names of party candidates very early giving them good amount of time to campaign, and the gambit proved a success.