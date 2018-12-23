Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s new film Congress dosti: Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is producing a cinema and it’s titled  ‘Chandrababu Congress Dosti’.

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks at a public meeting at Tekkali as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is producing a cinema and it’s titled  ‘Chandrababu Congress Dosti’. Speaking at a public meeting at Tekkali as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday, Jagan said the person who blamed the Congress  for the unscientific bifurcation of AP has now aligned with the same party for his personnel interests.

To escape from the cash-for-vote case in Telangana, Naidu joined hands with the Congress, Jagan alleged.  Similarly Naidu is also producing another film on the special category status. Rahul Gandhi is promising the SCS and waver of loans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the same in the earlier cinema that was produced by Naidu.

On the services of the government during the Phethai cyclone, he recalled that Naidu had directed the officials to enumerate the cyclone damage in just one day. How it would be possible to conduct the enumeration of the cyclone damage that occurred in five or six districts in the State in just one day? It is high time  Naidu was admitted in mental hospital.

Naidu said the RTGS provided more accurate information during Titli cyclone than the IMD and ISRO. Did Naidu  send any satellite into space for obtaining accurate information? he asked. 

Giddalur ex-MLA joins YSRCP

Giddalur former MLA Anna Rambabu joined the YSRCP in the presence of Jagan at Tekkali. On the Kakarapalli thermal power plant GO 1108, Jagan said that though Naidu had promised to cancel the GO, it was not done yet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp