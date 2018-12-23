Naidu’s new film Congress dosti: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is producing a cinema and it’s titled ‘Chandrababu Congress Dosti’. Speaking at a public meeting at Tekkali as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday, Jagan said the person who blamed the Congress for the unscientific bifurcation of AP has now aligned with the same party for his personnel interests.

To escape from the cash-for-vote case in Telangana, Naidu joined hands with the Congress, Jagan alleged. Similarly Naidu is also producing another film on the special category status. Rahul Gandhi is promising the SCS and waver of loans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the same in the earlier cinema that was produced by Naidu.

On the services of the government during the Phethai cyclone, he recalled that Naidu had directed the officials to enumerate the cyclone damage in just one day. How it would be possible to conduct the enumeration of the cyclone damage that occurred in five or six districts in the State in just one day? It is high time Naidu was admitted in mental hospital.

Naidu said the RTGS provided more accurate information during Titli cyclone than the IMD and ISRO. Did Naidu send any satellite into space for obtaining accurate information? he asked.

Giddalur ex-MLA joins YSRCP

Giddalur former MLA Anna Rambabu joined the YSRCP in the presence of Jagan at Tekkali. On the Kakarapalli thermal power plant GO 1108, Jagan said that though Naidu had promised to cancel the GO, it was not done yet.