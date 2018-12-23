Nod for cruise terminal at Vizag port’s outer harbour

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) recently got the approval of the Central Tourism department for establishment of a new cruise-cum-coastal cargo terminal at the outer harbour of the port.

For this, the VPT authorities are planning to construct a new berth of 180 m length with two mooring dolphins on either side to accommodate vessels of 300 m LOA, 37.6 m beam and 8.1 m draft at an estimated cost of Rs 77 crore.

The project was proposed for the Central Financial Assistance under relevant scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. The VPT is also planning to construct a building on a 2,000 sq metre site inside the terminal with air-conditioning and CCTVs.

