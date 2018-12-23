RTC driver turns puja room into a belt shop 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: ‘Innovation is key to success’ goes a saying and this is what K Lakshmana Goud of Rudravaram seems to believe in. For running a belt shop, Goud chose an innovative way to stock liquor and he made his puja room compatible for it.

After making small compartments in his puja room to stock liquor bottles, he hung photos of Gods and Goddesses to conceal them. By making his puja room a stock point, he ran the illegal liquor business for several months before he ran out of luck and caught by the excise officials finally.

The puja room in the house of

K Lakshmana Goud at

Rudravaram | EXPRESS

When the officials raided his house, they were shocked to find how Goud turned his puja room into a mini-bar.

Hailing from Rudravaram village in Pamulapadu mandal of Kurnool district, Goud is an RTC driver attached to Atmakur bus depot. He used to drive RTC bus services to Bengaluru. His modus operandi was to get premium brands of liquor from Bengaluru and sell it at a premium locally.

“After getting premium brands of liquor from Bengaluru, he would adulterate it with cheap liquor and sell it to local people to earn higher profit,’’ said Deputy Excise Commissioner G Chennakesava Rao, who busted the illegal trade.

The excise officials who videographed his illegal business, were dumbstruck as Goud was running the belt shop in a meticulous manner without being noticed. A video clip of his illegal liquor business went viral on social media on Saturday.

The excise officials seized adulterated whisky, loose liquor and caps of whisky bottles from him in the raid. Goud, his wife Lakshmi Devi and his relative C Neelakanteswara Goud were arrested.