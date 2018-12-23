Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC driver turns puja room into a belt shop 

When the officials raided his house, they were shocked to find how Goud turned his puja room into a mini-bar. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: ‘Innovation is key to success’ goes a saying and this is what K Lakshmana Goud of Rudravaram seems to believe in. For running a belt shop, Goud chose an innovative way to stock liquor and he made his puja room compatible for it. 

After making small compartments in his puja room to stock liquor bottles, he hung photos of Gods and Goddesses to conceal them. By making his puja room a stock point, he ran the illegal liquor business for several months before he ran out of luck and caught by the excise officials finally. 

The puja room in the house of
K Lakshmana Goud at
Rudravaram | EXPRESS

When the officials raided his house, they were shocked to find how Goud turned his puja room into a mini-bar. 

Hailing from Rudravaram village in Pamulapadu mandal of Kurnool district, Goud is an RTC driver attached to Atmakur bus depot. He used to drive RTC bus services to Bengaluru. His modus operandi was to get premium brands of liquor from Bengaluru and sell it at a premium locally.  

“After getting premium brands of liquor from Bengaluru, he would adulterate it with cheap liquor and sell it to local people to earn higher profit,’’ said Deputy Excise Commissioner G Chennakesava Rao, who busted the illegal trade.

The excise officials who videographed his illegal business, were dumbstruck as Goud was running the belt shop in a meticulous manner without being noticed. A video clip of his illegal liquor business went viral on social media on Saturday.

The excise officials seized adulterated whisky, loose liquor and caps of whisky bottles from him in the raid. Goud, his wife Lakshmi Devi and his relative C Neelakanteswara Goud were arrested. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
belt shop 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp