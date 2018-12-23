Somu alleges misuse of SSA funds
Alleging misuse of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds by the State government, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju has written a letter to Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha on Saturday.
Published: 23rd December 2018 02:01 AM | Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:07 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Alleging misuse of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds by the State government, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju has written a letter to Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha on Saturday.
The BJP leader said that while the Centre had allotted `600 crore under SSA and sought utilisation certificates for half of the funds released, the State government submitted UCs for only `140 crore.
In the letter, Somu, sought the Chief Secretary’s immediate intervention in the matter.