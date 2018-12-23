Home States Andhra Pradesh

Urdu should be optional subject in TS, says Subramanian Swamy

Swamy, who was in the City to speak on the present state of politics, observed that “Urdu should be made an optional subject while Hindi be the second language.” 

Published: 23rd December 2018

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition might have fizzled out in their attack on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, especially, after the polls. But senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took on Rao by terming him ‘sycophant’ on the government’s decision to make Urdu as the second language.

MP Subramanian Swamy at
Indian School of Business
(ISB),  in Hyderabad on
Saturday |
S Senbagapandiyan

Responding to a question by Express, about his tweet on the government’s decision,  he said, “How can you make Urdu as the second language. The first language is Telugu and second is Hindi. If you want to learn Urdu, it should be optional, but if you want to teach Urdu then teach Sanskrit also, optionally. This sycophancy, rather appeasement is disgusting,” Swamy said.    

The maverick that Swamy is, didn’t budge in there. Swamy called the minority reservation, proposed by TRS during elections as unconstitutional. “Tamil Nadu had 69 per cent reservation which was not a blanket ban. But this one is serious, there is no urgency in dividing [population] based on religion,” Swamy said. 

Responding to another question on BJPs debacle in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Swamy said it was the “failure of BJP in promoting Hindutva” that led to the party’s loss in the election.

“Our weakness in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and other places is in searching for someone to tag along. BJP can have allies as a senior partner, but if no one wants to tag along then you should stand alone and propagate Hindutva then you’ll come. Maybe one election you’ll lose, probably, two elections but eventually, you’ll win. On that note we failed,” observed Swamy.  

