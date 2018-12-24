Body found rotting in Eluru Government General Hospital’s lavatory

By Express News Service

ELURU: An unidentified body was found in Eluru Government General Hospital. Though it is suspected that the person died a week ago, the issue came to light only on Sunday as workers, who are supposed to clean the premises are daily, did not perform their duties properly, police said.

The body was found in the lavatory of a resting room built on the premises for attendants of in-patients.

On Sunday, some of them noticed foul odour emanating from the washroom and, as they looked inside, found the partially decomposed body of a male aged between 35 and 40 years. The hospital staff then alerted the Eluru II Town police. Though they could not establish the identity of the deceased, a scanning report and a token given to out-patients with blood stains on them was found on him.