En route to Odisha, K Chandrasekhar Rao visits Sarada Peetham in Vizag

Rao along with his wife visited Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:50 AM

Telangana CM and his wife seek blessings from seer Swamy Swaroopaanandendra Saraswathi, in Vishakapatnam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after getting re-elected as the Chief Minister of Telangana, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was accorded a grand welcome by his supporters in Visakhapatnam.

Rao along with his wife visited Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada. Rao along with wife Shobha and a couple of his party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar arrived in Visakhapatnam in a special flight around noon. He was given a warm welcome by his supporters. Banners and huge hoardings were erected near the airport and various other places by his supporters, welcoming the TRS boss to the Port City.

On arrival at the Peetham, the management welcomed Rao with ‘Poornakumbham’ and vedic chants.
After meeting peetham seer Swamy Swaroopaanandendra Saraswathi, Rao performed special pooja at the Raja Shyamala Devi temple under the personnel supervision of the Swamy. Later, Rao and his wife offered clothes to Swamy and took his blessings.

After having a one-on-one meeting with the seer, Rao had lunch at the ashramam and returned to the airport around 2.45 pm without speaking to the waiting media.

The Sri Sarada Peetham management too did not divulge any details on the Telangana CM’s visit and the reported meeting between the seer and the CM. From there, Rao went to Bhubaneswar to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as per his tour schedule.

During the visit, the Chief Minister’s security was under Telangana police with the AP police officials only supervising the traffic regulation. The entire Vizag tour schedule of Rao was closely monitored by the Telangana police. Even media representatives were not allowed into the Ashramam premises during his visit to the Ashramam.

Public letter to KCR seeking support to SCs

AP Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samithi leaders released a public letter seeking TS CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s support to their fight for special category status for AP. “We request you that with due respects to the feelings of AP people, please extend your support to our agitation demanding the fulfilment of all bifurcation promises made to AP by the Centre at the earliest,’’ the APPHSS said.

