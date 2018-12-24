LPD ship USS Anchorage arrives in Vizag city

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: USS Anchorage, a Landing Platform Dock (LPD) ship of the United States Navy arrived here on Saturday. On arrival, the ship was given a traditional welcome with the ENC Band in attendance. The ship, commanded by Capt Dennis Jacko, belongs to Essex Amphibious Ready Group of fifth fleet of the United States Navy and is based at Bahrain.

During the ship’s four-day stay here, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, informal engagements during social functions and sports fixtures are planned in addition to cross deck visits.

The ship would also be undertaking a passage exercise with Indian Navy Ship Rajput while leaving Visakhapatnam on December 26. US Consul General Katherine Hadda welcomed the ship on its arrival.

“It is an honour to welcome to India the captain and crew of the USS Anchorage. I would like to express my gratitude of the US Mission in India for the service of our sailors and marines, who are serving far from home this holiday season,’’ said Hadda. India and the United States are global partners in defence and security, committed to assuring a free and open Indo-Pacific trade.