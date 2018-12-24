Home States Andhra Pradesh

Phethai impact: APEPDCL incurs loss of Rs 1.30 crore

The electricity department has suffered a loss of Rs 1.30 crore in East Godavari alone due to cyclone Phethai.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The electricity department has suffered a loss of Rs 1.30 crore in East Godavari alone due to cyclone Phethai. While stating that power restoration works were completed in 24 hours of the storm, APEPDCL superintending engineer (Rajamahendravaram circle) Ch Satyanarayana Reddy said around 430 villages in 14 mandals were affected and 363 electric poles damaged; power supply to 1,729 agriculture connections and 3.85 lakh households were stopped.

He added electric wires were disconnected for a stretch of 19.3 km as 188 feeders were harmed.“2,958 workers from all the 13 districts were deployed for restoring power supply in the affected areas and the loss caused by cyclone Phethai was minimal,” Satyanaryana Reddy said.

Fisheries Department submits report

Kakinada: The fisheries department has lost Rs 33.90 lakh due to cyclone Phethai. Two fishing boats went missing in the sea and numerous fishing nets were destroyed. The department has recently submitted a report on the same to the State government.

Phethai electricity department

