PM’s Shram awards for 2 dockyard staff

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two workers from Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard have been chosen for the prestigious Shram awards. It is indeed a matter of pride for the Eastern Naval Command. BBV Prasad, Weapon Fitter and Master Craftsman from Weapon Department of the Naval Dockyard, is one of the three persons conferred the PM’s Shram Bhushan award this year.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. Another employee Niranjan Panda, the Master Craftsman also from the Electrical Department of ND(V), is one of the 25 who is conferred the Prime Minister’s Shram Shree award. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 40,000. BBV Prasad joined the ND (V) in 1987 and since then has rendered yeoman service to the Indian Navy.