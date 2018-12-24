Vizag police recover Rs 35.11-Lakh booty in 34 cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha, along with other officials, disclosed details of the booty worth Rs 35,11,800 recovered from 24 persons arrested in connection with 19 cases of thefts and robberies, and 15 cases (total 34 cases) of motor vehicle lifting cases.

According to the Police Commissioner, the arrested persons include a gang from Jharkhand comprising all seven members of a family, one APSP 5th Battalion constable who was under suspension, a two-member gang including one AR constable’s son and his friend, three juveniles who were addicted to vices since childhood and involved in house-breaking incidents.