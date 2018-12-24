Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram police adopt 43 government schools

Study material being distributed to school students in Vizianagaram | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To strengthen the government schools in the district, district police led by SP G Palaraju have adopted about 43 government schools, located in several parts of the district. Additional buildings, playgrounds, compound walls and toilets have been constructed in several adopted schools for the past one year.

An SI-ranked officer has been assigned to oversee the development of each nearby adopted school in the district. Similarly, a DSP-ranked officer has been made a nodal officer for the adopted schools. Besides the infrastructure development, they have been provided study material to the class 10 students to ensure an increase in pass percentage.

On coming to know about the services of the police in the adopted schools, several higher officials are in queue to adopt the government schools in the district. By mobilising donations in the form of material, several police officers managed to construct additional buildings, playgrounds, toilets and compound walls in the adopted schools.

Similarly, they also provided chairs and benches in the adopted schools. While an additional building, compound wall and playground were constructed at Garividi high school, an additional building and playground were constructed at Jaddupeta high school in Nellimarla mandal. Similarly, toilets were constructed in 20 schools while furniture was provided in 30 schools.

Keeping in view ensuing SSC exams, they also distributed all-in-one study material that was prepared by experts, both in Telugu and English. A complete education is available only in government schools rather than in corporate and other private schools, Vizianagaram SP G Palaraju told TNIE. If proper amenities were provided, students of the government schools would create wonders, he added.

Majority of the top rankers in IAS, IPS and other exams of public service commissions had studied in government schools rather than in corporate and private schools. Keeping this in view we have adopted about 43 government schools in the district. It is made mandatory for station house officers to conduct meetings in the adopted schools by involving teachers, parents and even local heads once a week.

