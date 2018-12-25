ACB unearths Rs 50 crore assets of RTC official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another major catch, the ACB officials unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 50 crore from the deputy executive engineer of APSRTC after conducting raids on his residence and houses of his family members and relatives in Srikakulam, Palasa and other places in the district on Monday. According to the ACB, Bammidi Ravi Kumar, DEE, was working as the assistant traffic manager (commercial), NEC Region (Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts).

He joined the RTC as a junior engineer in Vizianagaram way back in 1987. After discreet investigation, the ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and houses of his family members at six places in Srikakulam, Palasa, Pundi and Chinabarampuram. His office was also raided. Ravi Kumar was found to be in possession of several house sites, houses and flats. Gold ornaments and silver articles were also unearthed during the raids, a release by ACB Director General RP Thakur said.

The assets in the name of Ravi Kumar include a house site measuring 266 square yards, a G+1 house in 4,000 square feet and a flat in an apartment in Srikakulam town. Eight vacant sites at various places and a house and a flat in Srikakulam district in the name of his wife Dhanalakshmi, five flats in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam in the name of his elder son Kranthi Kumar and two flats in the name of his younger son Rohith Kumar were also found.

Ravi Kumar who constructed 20 flats in Krishnaveni Towers in 336 square yards at New Colony in Srikakulam town, got 10 flats as his share. Several vacant sites across Srikakulam district were also found in the name of his relatives apart from a flat in the name of Ravi Kumar’s sister-in-law Chintada Balamani, the ACB release said.

The other assets found include gold ornaments worth Rs 19.54 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 56,000, household articles worth Rs 3.76 lakh, Rs 15 lakh bank balance and Rs 2.2 lakh cash. “The market value of the assets will be around Rs 50 crore,’’ Srikakulam ACB DSP Karanam Rajendra said.