Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB unearths Rs 50 crore assets of RTC official

The assets in the name of Ravi Kumar include a house site measuring 266 square yards, a G+1 house in 4,000 square feet and a flat in an apartment in Srikakulam town.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another major catch, the ACB officials unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 50 crore from the deputy executive engineer of APSRTC after conducting raids on his residence and houses of his family members and relatives in Srikakulam, Palasa and other places in the district on Monday. According to the ACB, Bammidi Ravi Kumar, DEE, was working as the assistant traffic manager (commercial), NEC Region (Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts).

He joined the RTC as a junior engineer in Vizianagaram way back in 1987. After discreet investigation, the ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and houses of his family members at six places in Srikakulam, Palasa, Pundi and Chinabarampuram. His office was also raided. Ravi Kumar was found to be in possession of several house sites, houses and flats. Gold ornaments and silver articles were also unearthed during the raids, a release by ACB Director General RP Thakur said.

The assets in the name of Ravi Kumar include a house site measuring 266 square yards, a G+1 house in 4,000 square feet and a flat in an apartment in Srikakulam town. Eight vacant sites at various places and a house and a flat in Srikakulam district in the name of his wife Dhanalakshmi, five flats in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam in the name of his elder son Kranthi Kumar and two flats in the name of his younger son Rohith Kumar were also found.
Ravi Kumar who constructed 20 flats in Krishnaveni Towers in 336 square yards at New Colony in Srikakulam town, got 10 flats as his share. Several vacant sites across Srikakulam district were also found in the name of his relatives apart from a flat in the name of Ravi Kumar’s sister-in-law Chintada Balamani, the ACB release said.

The other assets found include gold ornaments worth Rs 19.54 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 56,000, household articles worth Rs 3.76 lakh, Rs 15 lakh bank balance and Rs 2.2 lakh cash. “The market value of the assets will be around Rs 50 crore,’’ Srikakulam ACB DSP Karanam Rajendra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC ACB Bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp