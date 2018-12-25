Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati still in initial stages after 4 years: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is showing a ‘cinema’ to the people of the State in the name of Amaravati. It is still in the initial stages even after over four years.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is showing a ‘cinema’ to the people of the State in the name of Amaravati. It is still in the initial stages even after over four years. Nothing has become permanent there during that time, YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday.  

Addressing a public meeting in Meliaputti as part of his 330-day Praja Sankalapa Yatra, he said that Naidu is unveiling graphics after graphics about his grandiose plans in Amaravati. By creating a ‘design’ on two acres of land near the interim capital at a cost of `50 crore, he has showed a demo of Amaravati.
Stating that Naidu has started releasing white papers (Sweta Patras) on development, he questioned, “Was development only on paper in the State?”

Speaking about the Vamsadhara reservoir project, Jagan said that several evictees have not received the promised compensation though they had lost their properties. However, he assured that he would lift all the cases that were filed against several evictees of Vamsadhara reservoir and promised to pay the compensation to the evictees under 2013 R&R Act if his party was voted to power.

Similarly, he guaranteed to pay compensation to the D Patta land as equal to the jirayat lands. Commenting on local MLA K Venkataramana, who had switched his loyalty to the TDP after winning on YSRCP ticket, Jagan said that the local MLA joined the TDP ranks for the sake of engaging in corrupt activities, not in the people’s interests. After joining TDP, he started engaging in the sand mafia, besides looting the compensation due to Vamsadhara project evictees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp