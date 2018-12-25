Amaravati still in initial stages after 4 years: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is showing a ‘cinema’ to the people of the State in the name of Amaravati. It is still in the initial stages even after over four years. Nothing has become permanent there during that time, YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting in Meliaputti as part of his 330-day Praja Sankalapa Yatra, he said that Naidu is unveiling graphics after graphics about his grandiose plans in Amaravati. By creating a ‘design’ on two acres of land near the interim capital at a cost of `50 crore, he has showed a demo of Amaravati.

Stating that Naidu has started releasing white papers (Sweta Patras) on development, he questioned, “Was development only on paper in the State?”

Speaking about the Vamsadhara reservoir project, Jagan said that several evictees have not received the promised compensation though they had lost their properties. However, he assured that he would lift all the cases that were filed against several evictees of Vamsadhara reservoir and promised to pay the compensation to the evictees under 2013 R&R Act if his party was voted to power.

Similarly, he guaranteed to pay compensation to the D Patta land as equal to the jirayat lands. Commenting on local MLA K Venkataramana, who had switched his loyalty to the TDP after winning on YSRCP ticket, Jagan said that the local MLA joined the TDP ranks for the sake of engaging in corrupt activities, not in the people’s interests. After joining TDP, he started engaging in the sand mafia, besides looting the compensation due to Vamsadhara project evictees.