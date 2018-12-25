BJP MLA threatens to resign over TDP's unfulfilled poll promises for West Godavari district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the TDP government failed to implement any of the 56 poll assurances given to West Godavari district, former AP state minister and BJP MLA from Tadepalligudem constituency Pydikondala Manikyala Rao shot a missive to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stating he would resign as a legislator, if the state government fails to implement the promises made.

The BJP leader further threatened that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike if the CM does not respond to his letter in 15 days. He also asked the CM to forward his letter cum resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, if the government doesn't want to keep the promises made.

Speaking to TNIE, the former Endowments minister said, "West Godavari district gave TDP 15 MLA and two MP seats and yet the Chief Minister failed to implement any of the 56 promises made during the 2014 elections. There were no proposals made, let alone implementation. So, I sent a letter with all the assurances made and demanded that a plan of action be announced within 15 days. Otherwise, I will launch an indefinite hunger strike." He further said, "If they (TDP) think that I am an obstacle for the development of West Godavari, then I will step down as the MLA in the interest of the district. So, I told the CM to forward my letter to the Speaker as my tendering resignation."

In the letter sent on Tuesday, the BJP MLA alleged that the local TDP leaders restricted him from performing his duties as a legislator. He also said that the TDP government stopped giving Special Development Funds to him after the BJP pulled out of the State Cabinet in the aftermath of the severing of the pre-poll alliance between the TDP-BJP.

"When I asked the special chief secretary (CM) Satish Chandra as to why I was not given the funds, he told me that he was asked not to give the money as the BJP was not with the TDP anymore, and noted that the government stopped giving SDF to YSRC long ago. I am ashamed to be a part of this Assembly, which resorts to a step-motherly treatment to the constituencies which are not represented by its own members," he added.

It may be noted that Pydikondala has been at loggerheads with ZP Chairperson Mullapudi Bapiraju and other TDP leaders for the last few years over various issues. While the BJP leader accused the TDP leaders of interference in administration, the yellow brigade wrote off Pydikondala's letter as a publicity stunt. "Since he failed to deliver as an MLA, he resorted to a cheap publicity stunt by threatening to resign," Mullapudi Bapiraju said.