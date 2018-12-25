Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kanna Lakshminarayana holds N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for Congress rout in Telangana

State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana has alleged that the Congress was routed in Telangana polls because of  the TDP.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana has alleged that the Congress was routed in Telangana polls because of the TDP. TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has successfully damaged the traditional vote bank of Congress in Telangana, he added.

BJP organised a ‘Praja Avedana Dharna’ at the Collectorate here on Monday. Later, addressing a public meeting, Lakshminarayana said that political scenario of Telangana has changed with TDP, a partner of Mahakutami, campaigning during the polls. “There was an incident in Kukatpally constituency where the TDP had tried to lure voters by distributing cash,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced 126 schemes for welfare of the people in the country, Kanna said and exuded confidence that Modi’s public meeting in the State on January 6 would be a success.

In the same breath, he accused the TDP of changing the names of Central government schemes and publicising them as its own programmes in the State.“The Centre has sanctioned Central educational institutions to the State fulfilling the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act and funds for development of the State. Even Naidu has agreed on this score many times. Still, he loses no opportunity to defame the BJP in the State,” Kanna said.

Kanna said that it was unfortunate that the TDP leaders were demanding commission from common people for tap connections, social security pensions and housing schemes. Naidu, who has diverted State funds to his business ventures, has forfeited the right to either represent the State or appeal for votes, he said.BJP leaders Karnati Anajaneya Reddy, Surender Reddy, Koteswara Rao and others were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanna Lakshminarayana Congress N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp