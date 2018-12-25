Kanna Lakshminarayana holds N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for Congress rout in Telangana

By Express News Service

NELLORE: State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana has alleged that the Congress was routed in Telangana polls because of the TDP. TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has successfully damaged the traditional vote bank of Congress in Telangana, he added.

BJP organised a ‘Praja Avedana Dharna’ at the Collectorate here on Monday. Later, addressing a public meeting, Lakshminarayana said that political scenario of Telangana has changed with TDP, a partner of Mahakutami, campaigning during the polls. “There was an incident in Kukatpally constituency where the TDP had tried to lure voters by distributing cash,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced 126 schemes for welfare of the people in the country, Kanna said and exuded confidence that Modi’s public meeting in the State on January 6 would be a success.

In the same breath, he accused the TDP of changing the names of Central government schemes and publicising them as its own programmes in the State.“The Centre has sanctioned Central educational institutions to the State fulfilling the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act and funds for development of the State. Even Naidu has agreed on this score many times. Still, he loses no opportunity to defame the BJP in the State,” Kanna said.

Kanna said that it was unfortunate that the TDP leaders were demanding commission from common people for tap connections, social security pensions and housing schemes. Naidu, who has diverted State funds to his business ventures, has forfeited the right to either represent the State or appeal for votes, he said.BJP leaders Karnati Anajaneya Reddy, Surender Reddy, Koteswara Rao and others were also present.