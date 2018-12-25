Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kavali Ratna conferred on septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma

Proving that age is just a number, a septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma is planning to take part in an upcoming sports meet in Argentina.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Proving that age is just a number, a septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma is planning to take part in an upcoming sports meet in Argentina. She had participated in various events held at Nellore, S Kota (Visakhapatnam), Nasik, Mangalore etc., and bagged eight gold medals without any formal training. Sub-collector Ch Sridhar presented the Kavali Ratna award to the veteran athlete.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it is indeed a moment of pride for people of Kavali as Ramasubbamma hails from the same town. He further said that steps would be taken to construct a town hall in Kavali for conducting local programmes. Kavya Charitable Trust chief Daggumati Venkata Krishna Reddy announced `1 lakh to help Ramasubbamma participate in the sports meet in Argentina and `10 lakh donation for the construction of town hall.

Veteran leads by example

  • Manikala Ramasubbamma bagged several medals in walking, running, shot put and javelin throw
  • She said that her husband Malakondaiah retired as a head cook from a local degree college 20 years ago and he had been suffering from age-related ailments. But that doesn’t stop her from attending events across the country
  • She has a daughter and one son, who are now teachers in government schools
  • She won many awards in the national events organised by the Masters Athletics Federation of India (MAFI)

Rewriting her own records

  • Ramasubbamma is past her prime, age-wise only it seems, as she is winning medals in the meets for veteran athletes
  • She is warming up to create a new record at the sports meet to be held in Argentina
  • Age is no barrier to perform wonders. It is the commitment that matters, says Ramasubbamma
  • Sub-collector Ch Sridhar says, “The veteran athletes were shining examples to our youth. It’s time they follow their way.”
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manikala Ramasubbamma athlete

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp