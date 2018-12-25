Kavali Ratna conferred on septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Proving that age is just a number, a septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma is planning to take part in an upcoming sports meet in Argentina. She had participated in various events held at Nellore, S Kota (Visakhapatnam), Nasik, Mangalore etc., and bagged eight gold medals without any formal training. Sub-collector Ch Sridhar presented the Kavali Ratna award to the veteran athlete.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it is indeed a moment of pride for people of Kavali as Ramasubbamma hails from the same town. He further said that steps would be taken to construct a town hall in Kavali for conducting local programmes. Kavya Charitable Trust chief Daggumati Venkata Krishna Reddy announced `1 lakh to help Ramasubbamma participate in the sports meet in Argentina and `10 lakh donation for the construction of town hall.

Veteran leads by example

Manikala Ramasubbamma bagged several medals in walking, running, shot put and javelin throw

She said that her husband Malakondaiah retired as a head cook from a local degree college 20 years ago and he had been suffering from age-related ailments. But that doesn’t stop her from attending events across the country

She has a daughter and one son, who are now teachers in government schools

She won many awards in the national events organised by the Masters Athletics Federation of India (MAFI)

Rewriting her own records