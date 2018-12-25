Kavali Ratna conferred on septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma
Proving that age is just a number, a septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma is planning to take part in an upcoming sports meet in Argentina.
Published: 25th December 2018 05:42 AM | Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:42 AM | A+A A-
NELLORE: Proving that age is just a number, a septuagenarian athlete Manikala Ramasubbamma is planning to take part in an upcoming sports meet in Argentina. She had participated in various events held at Nellore, S Kota (Visakhapatnam), Nasik, Mangalore etc., and bagged eight gold medals without any formal training. Sub-collector Ch Sridhar presented the Kavali Ratna award to the veteran athlete.
Speaking on the occasion, he said it is indeed a moment of pride for people of Kavali as Ramasubbamma hails from the same town. He further said that steps would be taken to construct a town hall in Kavali for conducting local programmes. Kavya Charitable Trust chief Daggumati Venkata Krishna Reddy announced `1 lakh to help Ramasubbamma participate in the sports meet in Argentina and `10 lakh donation for the construction of town hall.
Veteran leads by example
- Manikala Ramasubbamma bagged several medals in walking, running, shot put and javelin throw
- She said that her husband Malakondaiah retired as a head cook from a local degree college 20 years ago and he had been suffering from age-related ailments. But that doesn’t stop her from attending events across the country
- She has a daughter and one son, who are now teachers in government schools
- She won many awards in the national events organised by the Masters Athletics Federation of India (MAFI)
Rewriting her own records
- Ramasubbamma is past her prime, age-wise only it seems, as she is winning medals in the meets for veteran athletes
- She is warming up to create a new record at the sports meet to be held in Argentina
- Age is no barrier to perform wonders. It is the commitment that matters, says Ramasubbamma
- Sub-collector Ch Sridhar says, “The veteran athletes were shining examples to our youth. It’s time they follow their way.”