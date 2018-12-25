Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mob kills leopard in Anantapur district

The residents of Kambaduru village on Monday chased a leopard and beat it with sticks after it mauled a few locals while they were going to their agriculture fields.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The residents of Kambaduru village on Monday chased a leopard and beat it with sticks after it mauled a few locals while they were going to their agriculture fields. According to the residents, the leopard had been killing cattle at Kambaduru and surrounding areas for the last few days.

On Monday, the locals spotted the wild animal on village outskirts and started chasing the beast with sticks, and beaten it to death. Later, they burnt the carcass of the wildcat. On receipt of information, DFO Chandrasekhar rushed to the village and enquired the details with the villagers in the presence of MLA V Hanumantharaya Chowdary and MPP Govind Chowdary. The forest department had filed a police complaint for killing the animal.

Victim of mob fury

Police had to be deployed to contain the excited crowd
While the leopard’s death is regrettable, it was too dangerous to let him on the loose, say villagers

TAGS
Kambaduru village leopard

