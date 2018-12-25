Mob kills leopard in Anantapur district

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The residents of Kambaduru village on Monday chased a leopard and beat it with sticks after it mauled a few locals while they were going to their agriculture fields. According to the residents, the leopard had been killing cattle at Kambaduru and surrounding areas for the last few days.

On Monday, the locals spotted the wild animal on village outskirts and started chasing the beast with sticks, and beaten it to death. Later, they burnt the carcass of the wildcat. On receipt of information, DFO Chandrasekhar rushed to the village and enquired the details with the villagers in the presence of MLA V Hanumantharaya Chowdary and MPP Govind Chowdary. The forest department had filed a police complaint for killing the animal.

Victim of mob fury

Police had to be deployed to contain the excited crowd

While the leopard’s death is regrettable, it was too dangerous to let him on the loose, say villagers