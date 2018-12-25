Polavaram enters radial gate installation phase

By Express News Service

ELURU: The prestigious Polavaram project entered the final phase with the commencement of radial gates installation on Monday. A total of 48 gates will be installed and the entire process is expected to be completed by May and water will be released to the left and right main canals of the project before the onset of monsoon.

Once completed, the multipurpose project will irrigate an additional land of 15 lakh acres and stabilise 25 lakh acres and at the same time provide drinking water to 29 lakh people in 545 villages and towns. Further, it is a vital component in the grandiose plan of the State government to interlink major rivers to make AP drought-proof.

Amid much fanfare, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the installation of radial gates at Polavaram. Reiterating that completion of Polavaram project is his government’s top priority, he said it is the lifeline of AP.

“Today is a historic day. Installation of the first radial gate of Polavaram signifies that the project construction has entered the final phase,” he said, while assuring that water through gravity from the project will be released to both the right and left main canals by May 2019 and the entire project will be completed by December.

He said 63 per cent of the project works have been completed so far and works are going on at a brisk pace. Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), which is executing the project, is set to create a world record on January 7 by completing 28,000 to 30,000 cubic metres of concrete work in just 24 hours. Polavaram has got the best project award from the Central Board of Irrigation and Power for being executed in an expedite manner.

Naidu continued his verbal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter is only interested in the projects taken up in Gujarat and least bothered about the multipurpose Polavaram project in AP. He said though Polavaram is a pride of the country as such a huge project may not happen in near future, Modi has no heart to visit it even once. “Modi should understand that he is not the PM for Gujarat, but for the entire nation,” he said.

Expressing his dismay over lack of cooperation from the Centre for speedy completion of the project, Naidu said it is imperative for the BJP government to complete the national project on a priority basis.

Training his guns on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged that the TRS chief was intentionally creating obstacles to the development of AP, including Polavaram. “After bifurcation, I wanted both the States to prosper, but KCR does not want AP to develop. Even yesterday, he went to Odisha and held a meeting with Chief Minister of that State to create more problems for AP,” he said.

Stating that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is his friend, Naidu said it should be understood that Polavaram project will also benefit Odisha as 5 tmc of water can be used by it and the rehabilitation of the displaced will be taken care of. He suggested that the issues pertaining to Polavaram between the two States be resolved through dialogue.

At the same time, Naidu hit out at the Centre for its reluctance to hold public hearings in the submerged areas as directed by the Supreme Court.“Polavaram is a national project. Hence, the Centre is duty bound to give forest and environmental clearances and take up rehabilitation of the project oustees,” he reminded. Urging others not to obstruct Polavaram out of jealousy, Naidu said he is striving to clear every obstacle in the path of the project.

He lashed out at the YSRCP for trying to create obstacles, while reminding how the party had campaigned against Pattiseema, approached courts and tribunals against the lift irrigation project. Stating that Polavaram project is a ‘yagna’, he described those trying to create obstacles to its execution as ‘rakshasas’. He said though the Central Water Commission is cooperating, the Centre is not and it has held back Rs 3,500 crore due to the State.

White paper on ‘Good Governance’ out

Releasing a white paper on ‘Good Governance’ on Monday, Chief Minister Naidu said that the 615 prestigious awards won by AP was testimony to the best performance of his government

It’s Babu Palanalo Polavaram: Jagan

“Though Polavaram project is still at the foundation stage, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving an impression that he has done a lot for its completion. Out of the total 48 gates, only one gate has been erected. It takes at least two months to erect each gate of the project. Naidu neither started the construction of project nor prepared its DPR. Moreover, not even a single drop of water has been stored so far in the project. Can anybody inaugurate the house without constructing walls and laying slab? If somebody does so he is considered mad. Naidu is exactly doing the same with respect to Polavaram project. He has just wanted to show a cinema titled Babu Palanalo Polavaram project,” YSRCP chief and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Srikakulam.

YSRC lacks common sense: Naidu

“The opposition YSRCP is making a mockery of the erection of the first Polavaram project radial gate. It is definitely a great day and it is unfortunate that the YSRCP has resorted to criticising the prestigious event. They have also reacted in such a manner when the government announced the laying of foundation stone for Kadapa steel plant. It is nothing but lacking common sense,” Naidu said at a press meet.