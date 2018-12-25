Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ryot couple held for begging to ‘bribe’ officials

Farmer Manyam Venkateswarlu, along with his wife and two children, staged a novel protest by going around a market in Mothkur village of Kurnool district with begging bowls in hand a few days ago.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Velugodu police on Monday arrested the farmer and his wife, who resorted to begging for raising funds to ‘bribe’ a revenue official in order to get their land back. Farmer Manyam Venkateswarlu, along with his wife and two children, staged a novel protest by going around a market in Mothkur village of Kurnool district with begging bowls in hand a few days ago.

Venkateswarulu or Raju, is a small-time farmer from Madhavaram village in Velugodu mandal. He claimed that the local revenue official had taken away the ownership papers of his land and demanded a bribe in order to hand them over.

Meanwhile, the district administration swung into action and prepared a report on the incident. Velugodu tahsildar Srinivasulu called Raju’s claims baseless and absurd. He said that the farmer had defamed the entire department with his false allegations.

A case under Sections 353, 506 and 120(B) of IPC was registered against Raju and his wife Lakshmi. The couple was arrested and was produced in the court. They were remanded to 15-day custody. The couple was currently lodged in Nandikotkur sub-jail.

Land grab  

Raju’s 22 acre-land in Kurnool district was allegedly grabbed by his relatives, who had apparently paid a bribe to the revenue official posted there at that time.

