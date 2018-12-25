TDP government’s white paper on ‘good governance’ out

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the efforts of his government in the last fourand- half-years and usage of technology ensured transparent, accountable and corruption-free governance model.

“We have established systems to ensure people- centric governance taking advantage of technology to reach the last mile beneficiary by putting in place requisite policies during the last four years. Resolving issues through a participatory approach under the grievance redressal platforms of Janmabhoomi, Nava Nirmana Deeksha and Grama Darshini has been hallmark of our governance.’’ Releasing a white paper on “Good Governance’’ at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Monday, Naidu said that 615 national and international awards won by the State was testimony to the performance of his government.,” he said. Asserting that AP topped in Ease of Doing Business and Happiness Index, he said his government gave priority to enhance happiness levels of people by taking it as a measurement.

The concept of Happy Sunday was being implemented successfully. “Despite difficulties we encountered in our journey after the 2014 bifurcation, we have provided all infrastructure facilities in schools, minimised maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) and made proper use of NREGA funds through convergence.” Explaining the initiatives like Real Time Governance, e Pragati Core Platform, Parishkara Vedika, mobile and web-based applications, people’s hub, he said that aimed at facilitating more services to people the government was creating all possible platforms.