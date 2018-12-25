TDP pins hopes on steel plant to gain foothold in YSRC bastion

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The ruling TDP is banking on the proposed integrated steel plant in Mylavaram mandal to gain a foothold in the district, a bastion of the YSRCP.The foundation stone for the steel plant will be laid on December 27. The TDP, which won only one seat in the district in the 2014 Assembly elections, is hopeful of reaping political benefits by setting up the much-awaited steel plant, one of the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act.

For more than four years, the State government waited for the Centre to fulfil the commitment. With no positive response coming from the Union government, the TDP government has decided to set up the plant on its own.

Integrated steel plant means more jobs and by laying the foundation stone for the project, the TDP wants to impress the people in the district that only under Naidu’s regime, Kadapa can achieve development and get better employment prospects.

The yellow party cadres have lost no time in launching a publicity campaign claiming credit for taking a ‘bold’ step to set up the steel plant despite noncooperation from the Centre and precarious financial position of the State keeping in mind the future of the youth in the region.

Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the steel plant to be constructed at an estimated cost of `20,000 crore at Maremma Kambaladinne village of Mylavaram mandal on December 27.TDP cadres are also banking on the fact that Krishna water for Pulivendula Branch Canal was brought during the TDP regime by completing Gandikota project, to get into the good books of the voters in the district, which for years has been loyal to the YSRCP family.

The TDP made a huge issue out of the Centre’s silence on the Kadapa steel plant with its leaders Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh and MLC B Tech Ravi going on an indefinite hunger strike and the party taking up the issue at the national level.

Speaking to TNIE, district TDP president R Srinivasulu Reddy said that Kadapa lagged behind in development even during the regime of former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “Our government succeeded in getting Krishna river water to Kadapa and ensure that not a single acre of crop dried up,’’ he said and exuded the confidence that the party will win all the 10 Assembly and two Parliamentary seats in the district.

YSRCP leaders, however, say that the ruling party cannot win the hearts of the people by just laying foundation stone for the project. They are of the view that TDP government’s ‘failure’ in completing Gandikota and other irrigation projects will not go down well with the voters.“The stone for Gandikota project was laid twice in 1996 and in 1998 when Naidu was CM. However, the works commenced only after YS Rajasekhara Reddy became CM,” former MP YS Avinash Reddy said.