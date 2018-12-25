VMRDA plans township near Rushikonda Beach

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials are making arrangements to establish one new township on 25.9 acres of government land, around 4 km from Rushikonda Beach and near the newly established Madhurawada IT City, in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode. For the execution of this project, the VMRDA has decided to cede land as its investment and other private companies will have to join as partners and invest the required amount to complete the project.

The VMRDA has already called for applications from the interested construction companies to join hands as the executive partners of the project. “We think the Yendada township will be a good one for the targeted section of people and VMRDA is thinking of completing the project in the PPP mode.

As we are providing land for construction, we are in search of a good partnership company to complete the proposed project properly. As we have already called for applications from the interested companies, we are going to select one good, reputable and experienced partner to complete the project neatly. After scrutiny of the applications, we will select the partner based on detailed project report,” said P Basanth Kumar, the VMRDA commissioner. The government plans to build multi-storied buildings, keeping in view the middle class and the uppermiddle class people as target buyers. The authorities will reportedly fix the price of flats to suit the pockets of the above sections.

“The price may range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,800 per sq ft, thereby targeting the customers belonging to the middle class and upper-middle class strata of the society. We are going to design the houses and other infrastructure facilities,” said a VMRDA officer, on condition of anonymity. For record, nearly 10 years ago VUDA had developed the ‘Haritha Housing project’ at this place. The locality has developed well since and in the meanwhile, land prices have also appreciated. Sources said that the land development works will be taken up first.

Where?

The township will be built on 25.9 acres of government land, around 4 km from Rushikonda Beach and near the newly established Madhurawada IT City

How?

This new township project will be constructed in PPP mode. As VMRDA is providing the land, it expects the partner company to do the rest

When?

The construction will begin after finalising construction partner