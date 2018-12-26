1.85 Lakh devotees queue up for Lord Balaji’s darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, has been witnessing a heavy turnout of pilgrims due to consecutive holidays. For the last five days more than four lakh pilgrims had Srivari darshan.

On Monday alone, 81,274 pilgrims had darshan of the Lord. There were around 1.85 lakh pilgrims waiting in queue lines which spilled outside the massive queue complex till Tuesday afternoon.

To cope with the heavy influx of rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) pressed into service a big contingent of Srivari Seva volunteers to provide food items, breakfast, water, buttermilk and refreshments to the waiting pilgrims in the stretched queue lines at Narayana Giri Gardens and Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

At one stage, the queue lines extended up to 3 km with the pilgrim flow in full swing till Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to media, a TTD official said, “We are providing best facilities to the pilgrims and are allotting rooms on the first-come-first-serve basis.” At the same time the TTD had downsized the VIP recommendations for darshan due to heavy rush.”